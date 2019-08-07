|
Joy Dee Dornner, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 90 On Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Dee, as she was known by everyone, was born on December 3rd, 1928 in Galena, KS. She married John Roy Dornner "Bud" in 1949 and moved to Castaic, CA where Dee lived for the remainder of her life. Bud and Dee were married for 46 years, prior to Buds passing, 1994. Dee retired from driving a school bus for Castaic union School district in 1994. Dee was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.
Dee was proceeded in death by her father Elmer F. Patty and Gertrude Avora Paradee, all five of her siblings, and grandson Lance Phillips.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and her daughters, Johnette (Bill) Phillips, and Arleen (Mike) Barnett, her Grandchildren, Michelle (Scott) Milligan, Stacy Phillips-Lawrence, John (Joy) Barnett, Jamie (Alberto) Barnett-Cordero Great Grandchildren, Alysha, Felicia, Brandi, Selina, Gabriel, Halie, Conner, Tyler, Abby, Caleb, Brendon, Jessie and Brodie, her Great Great grandchildren Wyatt, Paytton, Lexi, Annabelle, Ella, Kai and Paisley.