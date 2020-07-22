Judith Nicholls died peacefully on August 9, 2019 in North Hills, California. She was 80 years old. Judy was born on March 1, 1939 in Santa Monica, California to the late Earl J. Irvin and Jennie E. Hubbard Irvin. Judy married Walter R. Nicholls September 28, 1957 and they were happily married for 47 years until Walt's passing. They had three children, Jeffery, Shari and Michael.

Judy and Walt lived in Sylmar, California where they raised their family. Judy was involved with her children's activities. She was Den Mother for Boy Scouts, active with Girl Scouts and participated in the PTA. She took great pride in her family taking camping trips and lots of road trips to Florida. She even attempted to cook dinner in a moving truck and camper! She loved her family and especially enjoyed the holidays when all the family came to their home. They retired to Las Vegas and loved the community. Judy made friends and enjoyed water aerobics and joined The Red Hat Society. She was crowned "Queen" by her chapter. She enjoyed all the outings which included lunches, plays, field trips and road trips; but most importantly, it was the dear friendships she made.

Judy is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Nancy), Shari Polzer (Jim) and Michael (Teri) as well as eight grandchildren: Heather Hensley (Deven), Melissa Forness, Angela Kirby (Jared), Kevin Polzer (Edith), Sarah Thompson (Cody), Eric, Connor and Sean Nicholls; six great-grandchildren: Brennan, Kane and Brielle Forness, Sylas and Asher Polzer and Levi Hensley; and lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Roger Irvin and sister, Susan Anderson.

A celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. October 5, 2019 at Friendly Valley Community Church, Newhall, CA 91321. In lieu of flowers, donations have been made to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.





