Judy was born in 1946 in Culver City, Ca. to Oral Kenneth (Buck) and Helena Marie (Gauthier) Weaver. She was a 1964 graduate of Eagle Rock High School. Judy married Louis Henry Eden from 1966 to 1975, and had 2 daughters, Natalie and Brenda. She was married to Henry Ronie from 1976 to 1981. In 1981 Gina Fuss became part of the family and her third daughter. Judy married Robert Carty in 1997 and they were together until the day she passed. She worked as an accountant for World Oil for 40 years.
Judy's greatest achievements were raising her daughters and spoiling her "favorite" grandchildren. She loved camping with her family, traveling to new places, going to NASCAR Races, gambling in Vegas, gardening, and later in life tracing her ancestry. She will be remembered for her family dinners, continuing family traditions, and supporting her grandchildren in everything they did. She was truly the matriarch of our family and will be in our hearts forever.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert of 22 years; her 3 daughters (and spouses) Natalie Davenport (Scott), Brenda Mangan (Bernie) and Gina Fuss; her 11 grandchildren, Clinton, Amie, Kelley, Christopher, Damien, Cheyenne, Austin, Trevor, Kristen, Georgina and Liam; 2 great grandchildren, Leila and Jace; and her sister Micki (Richard) Garza.
Services will be held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Chapel of the Hills, on March 7th 2020 at 1:00 pm