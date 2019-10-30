|
Karen Marie Sutton, age 70, entered eternal rest on October 22, 2019. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on Mother's Day, May 8, 1949. What a precious gift she was to this world! At age 5, Karen began dreaming of becoming a nurse. She attended St. Cecilia Cathedral Grade School and High School and went on to fulfill her dream. In 1970, she graduated from St. Catherine's School of Nursing in Omaha and began her nursing career in the ER at Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital. In 1985, she moved with her family to Southern California. Her full-time nursing career in the ER continued for another 16 years at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital. Also during this time, she enjoyed being a volunteer mom at the OLPH library and supporting her children's extracurricular activities such as soccer, baseball, football, dance classes, cheerleading, and debutantes. After her children graduated from high school, Karen traded the fast-paced ER environment for 16 years as a nurse in medical offices. She ultimately retired on February 12, 2016 from Facey Medical Group as the Patient Care Supervisor. Karen's favorite pastimes were going on walks around town or at the beach, going to the movies, playing BUNCO, going on vacations with the BUNCO gals, going on cruises, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, playing BINGO at the senior center and in Pasadena, attending Grandparents Day celebrations at the Lyons Club, listening to music at summer concerts in the park, Tuesday beach days with her grandkids, Thursday night Thai dinners with neighborhood friends, attending church BBQs, commenting on Facebook posts, and watching her favorite TV shows on HGTV, TLC, & the morning news. After retirement and until she had hip problems, Karen enjoyed going to daily mass and rosary at both OLPH or St. Kateri parishes. Karen was loving, kind, patient, compassionate, hardworking, dedicated, humorous, and just a fun lady to be around. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Rita Howell, brother, Tim Howell, and brother-in-law Fred Petersen. She leaves behind her 3 siblings: John (Mary Beth) Howell, Bob (Theresa) Howell, Sue Petersen, Mike (Laura) Howell, & sister-in-law Nikki Howell, many nieces and nephews, her 2 children: Lindsey (Glenn) Lehman and Danny (Chrissy) Sutton, and 5 grandchildren: Danni, Alana, Joey, & Charlie Lehman and Johnny Sutton.