Karen Sue Ruppert, 72, of Canyon Country passed away on June 20, 2019 after a brief illness which she faced with grace, strength and dignity.

Born in Detroit, Michigan June 5, 1947 and was adopted by Susie and Ellsworth (Ken) Kinney, her family settled in the Los Angeles suburb of LaVerne where Karen spent her childhood. She attended Bonita High School where she was a song leader, graduating in 1965. After graduation she worked for General Dynamics in Pomona, where she met her husband, Gerald Ruppert, whom she married in February of 1966. The couple moved to Canyon Country in 1967 and started a family in 1969, eventually adopting four children. As her children aged, Karen worked at several small businesses throughout Santa Clarita, eventually finding a "home" at Canyon High School, where she worked for 20 years until retirement in 2015. Karen enjoyed quilting, attending UCLA football and basketball games and volunteering for the Southern California Lab Retriever Rescue. An animal lover, she adored being around her own beloved labs and helping other families find their fur babies.

Karen is survived by her husband Gerald, daughters Deborah and Dannica (Pete Adelson) and sons Joe (Kerri) and Ken (Linda), grandchildren Lindsey, Matthew, Loren, Eyezik and Sophia, great grandson Teagen and brother, Joel (Rosie) Kinney.

A visitation will be held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park on July 1, 2019 from 4-8pm with a funeral being held the following day at 10:00 am. A reception will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Southern California Lab Rescue, https://www.sclrr.org.