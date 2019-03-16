Kathleen Ann Mallory of Lodi, California, left us on the 13th of February at Lodi Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her family. Kathy passed from complications due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Kathy (58) was born in Toledo, Ohio at St. Charles Hospital as the fourth child of Howard "Sonny" LeRoy Mallory and Dianne Rose Mallory (née Arrigo-Caputo). She was raised in her beloved Newhall, California (now Santa Clarita) from age one and leaves behind an entire beloved world of friends

there.

Kathy is preceded in passing by her father Howard. She is survived by her mother Dianne and three older siblings, sister Terry (& Paul) McClellan, sister Kim Mallory, and brother Jeff Mallory (& Ryan Thorstad). Kathy was also very close to her nephews and niece, their spouses and children: Justin (& Lena) Viramontes (Nate, Quentin, Tatum); Danielle (& Mike) Meza (Dexter & Madeline); Trent (& Amber) Tracy (Emerson & Paxton); and Spencer (& Richelle) Tracy (Leilani and baby Spencer). Kathy also leaves behind the absolute light of her life, her son Daniel Mallory-Kelley (30). Daniel was Kathy's lifelong pleasure to raise and love. They taught each other everything about the world. In turn, they both taught, and continue to teach, their extended family in many inspirational ways. Daniel's father, Dennis Kelley, also left us a few years ago. Kathy helped raise Dennis' other three children, Daniel's sisters, Shannon, Erin, and Patrcia, and is a grandma to their children, Amberli, Anthony, Mariza, Isabella, and Ryan. Additionally, in Kathy's final months, Patty took on the honorable role of caretaker and decision maker.

Kathy was about loving. She leaves behind an enormous family of friends that stretches beyond time and place. Kathy was always a great, loving, loyal, passionate, and hilarious friend. She was able to see the absurd, laugh at life, and let go of the petty. She was fiercely loyal with a passionate resolve to protect and support her friends. During her last year Kathy made sure those she loved knew it, and she gave us all time to return that love. Kathy's humor, anecdotally, in writing, and on video, give us a peace and calm that Kathy wanted us to have. She made it clear that she wanted us to rejoice in her life and not to suffer the agony of losing her. With a woman like Kathy, that's a tall order – she's a keeper! Kathy requested to be cremated. Her son and family will make decisions as to where she will lie. She's asked to be near her father in Newhall.

A celebration will be held on Thursday, 28 March, 12:00pm to 3:00pm, at Mettler Vineyard Winery in Lodi, California, 7889 E. Harney Lane. Pictures, stories, food and beverages will be supplied. All are welcome to come and share their stories about this wonderful, wonderful woman.

You may RSVP with brother Jeff @ 971.409.9479, or [email protected]