|
|
Mike Houlette, born March 28, 1942 in Inglewood, California passed on November 27, 2019 in Santa Clarita, California. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Brigitte, sons Roy (Rene) and, Andy (Debbie), and three grandchildren, and his sister Susan Sherrow.
Mike graduated from Culver City High School and went on to Santa Monica City College. He then joined the United States Navy where he served 6 years as an Aircraft Mechanic and was decorated with a National defense Service Medal. While in the Navy he traveled to 36 countries and was last stationed at the U. S. Naval Air Station in Atsugi, Japan.
After the Navy, Mike worked for the Los Angeles Police department while owning and operating his own real estate office in Culver City. In 1980 Mike moved to Santa Clarita, CA and continued working for the Department of Water and Power and worked for Coldwell Banker Vista Realty as a local area Realtor/Broker for almost 30 years with his wife Brigitte.
Mike enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, reading, and spending time with his friends and family.
Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather (Opa) and whose greatest passion was helping others we will miss him very much.
A Memorial Service honoring his life will be celebrated on January 19th at 2:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church at 22833 Copperhill Drive in Santa Clarita CA 91350