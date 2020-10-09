Or Copy this URL to Share

She is survived by her brothers Richard Mosshart and Dean Raynor, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends she loved as family. Laura is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Grace Marie Raynor and father Kenneth Raynor.



Laura was born on March 27, 1950 in Sandpoint, ID. She graduated from William S. Hart High School in 1968. In 1998 she received a BA in Theatre from USC, after which she studied with the Actors Studio in New York where she received her MFA in Acting. Laura excelled in theater and moved audiences from CA to NY, from France to Ireland and Scotland with her incredible talent. It was her gift; it was her passion.



A Celebration of Life in her honor is scheduled for spring 2021. Details will be posted on her Facebook page

