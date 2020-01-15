|
|
Laurie Westcott Nelsen, 73, of Valencia, passed away on January 7, 2020, in Valencia. Laurie Westcott-Nelsen was born at Saint Vincent Hospital in Los Angeles, CA, to Willard and Mary Jeanne Schoeffling on October 29, 1946. She went to school at Alemany High School in Mission Hills, CA. She married Conrad Rick Nelsen on March 27, 1993. She worked as an Office Manager for Valencia Pediatrics for 20 years and then found the job she loved working at both Robinson Ranch Golf Club and Valencia Country Club for a combined 15 years.
Laurie Westcott-Nelsen is preceded in death by; Willard Schoeffling-father, Mary Jeanne Schoeffling-Mother, Maryann Schoeffling-Sister, Tom Schoeffling Brother, Michael-Brother.
Laurie Westcott-Nelsen is survived by; Conrad Rick NelsenHusband, Christy Hawn-Daughter (Rick Hawn), Carrie Westcott Casalino-Daughter, Brenda Jagelka- stepdaughter (Joe Jagelka), Kathleen Gonzales-Stepdaughter (Jim Gonzales) grandchildren: McKenna Hawn, Madison Hawn, Sandro Casalino, Anthony Jagelka, Elizabeth Jagelka, Alexis Gonzales and, Breanna Gonzales.
The family of Laurie Westcott Nelsen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and support groups that were with her in her four year battle of pancreatic cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 15, at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Newhall, CA. Graveside service will follow.