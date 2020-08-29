Lena "Lynn" Ford, a homemaker who resided in Santa Clarita for over 50 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Valencia on August 14, 2020. Born January 10, 1939 in Childress, Texas, she was 81 years old. The youngest of seven siblings, Lena Charlene Goodson married Frank D Ford, a high school teacher from Lubbock, in 1957. The newlyweds moved to Muleshoe, Texas and raised two daughters before relocating to Torrance, California for Frank to pursue a new teaching opportunity. Lena would give birth to two sons and the family would settle in Newhall in 1966. Although she lived in Southern California for decades and loved her new life, she was still a Texan at heart. Lena had a love for old country music, sang at local venues, and enjoyed playing piano and guitar. Her daughter Laura and husband Frank of a 61-year marriage preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Linda of Newport Beach, Jim of Minneapolis, and Rob of Valencia. The family will hold a private service at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, where they will lay her to rest.

