LeOna Eugene Schoenwetter, 85, of Upland and Valencia, California died Friday June 7th, 2019 in Rancho Cucamonga, California from chronic age-related illnesses.

Le was born on October 5th, 1933 to Arvene and LeOna of Ellsworth, Iowa. Le's mother died days after childbirth. Le and her sister Nathalie were raised on their Father's farm by her Father, Stepmother and Grandmother. Le left home at 17 to work and attend college. She graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with an undergraduate degree in Early Childhood Development and continued her education throughout her life. After college she married and moved to California where she raised sons Andrew, David and Daniel in Upland, CA. Between 1968 and 1970 Le and her family lived in Tanzania, East Africa and traveled extensively. Le's professional and personal life focused on helping children learn. Her professional life touched thousands of children. She taught preschool for many years, owned her own preschool and worked as Director of 4H Programs serving 17 preschools, numerous staff and over 1,000 children. She consulted, developed programs and co-wrote grant applications well into her 70's. She was a 60 year member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), sponsored several children through World Vision International, the YWCA and various church ministries. She advocated inclusiveness and diversity before it was popular and regrets not doing more for equal rights.

Le is survived by her sister Nathalie Zimmerman of Omaha, Nebraska and by her sons Andrew, David, Daniel and their wives Kim, Liz and Sandy. She had five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday June 15th, 2019 at 11:00 at the Claremont United Church of Christ in Claremont, California with reception at the Church to follow. She will be buried in Ellsworth, Iowa.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to World Vision International, an Evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organization. Read More Listen to Obituary