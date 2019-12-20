Home

1947 - 2019
Leslie M. Munoz, 72, died on November 29th, 2019. Leslie was born November 18th, 1947 in Alexandria, Virginia. She moved to California in 1963 with her parents Paul R. Lee (deceased) and Mary J. Storlie. Leslie attended South Hills High school in Covina, California and Pasadena City College. Leslie lived in Newhall, California. No one who met Leslie forgot her warmth and charm.
She always welcomed friends and family into her home with her husband, Manuel Munoz Jr. She loved to cook, enjoyed music, good books and long conversations. Leslie was a very creative person who loved to sew and come up with new recipes to share.
Leslie is survived by her loving husband, Manual Munoz Jr.; Mother, Mary J. Storlie; Mother and Father-in-laws, Elvia and Mario Consepcion; Father-in-law, Manuel Munoz Sr.; Sister-in-law, Aurora Munoz-Ruiz (Ellior Ruiz); Brothers-in-law, Ricardo Munoz, Ruben J. Munoz; Daughters, Dabney L. Woglom (Peter D. Woglom), Teri L. Munoz, Toni L. Munoz; Son, Jerry Rogers Jr.; and nine grandchildren: Savannah Guzman, Darlin Munoz, Anthony Munoz, Alexis Hernandez, Steven Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez, Poppy J. Woglom, Elsie C. Woglom and Bennett S. Woglom.
