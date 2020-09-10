Lillian B. Cesena, Born December 16, 1928, Died August 14, 2020



Lillian was born in Sierra Madre, CA to Thomas and Luisa Mazon. She moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in early childhood and met her late husband, George Cesena, whom she married in 1947 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Newhall. They remained together for 51 years until his death on May 12, 1998.



Lillian is survived by five children: Linda Smith of San Jacinto, CA (late husband Karl); Georgia Cesena of Pismo Beach, CA; Richard Cesena (wife Michelle) of Santa Clarita, CA; Michael Cesena (wife Anna) of Palmdale, CA and Marcy Lamb (husband Don) of Chico, CA. She had 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Lillian worked for the Newhall School District for 25 years as a supervisor to the district nutritionist. After retirement, she volunteered at the Senior Center in Newhall, and there wasn't a local, state, or national election for which she didn't work the polls.



She believed her greatest achievement was her family to which she devoted her life with unconditional love.



A Rosary is scheduled at Eternal Valley Mortuary at 7 pm on September 10, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 am on September 11, 2020.



