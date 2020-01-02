|
|
Linda Mae Harris went home to The Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at her home in Canyon Country.
She was born October 6th, 1942 in Maryland, to Jack Raymond and Beulah Elnora Hedquist. She was the eldest of three daughters. The family moved to Burbank and she attended John Burroughs High School, graduating in 1960. She met the love of her life George Harris when she was 14. She ended up marrying him April 21, 1961. They moved to Saugus California in 1962. They had two daughters; Pamela Schuoler and Tami Gurnett. Linda went back to school, after having her children, to study nursing. She graduated in 1973 from College of the Canyons. Linda spent her career caring for others. She was a kind, caring, compassionate nurse. She worked most of her career and retired from Valley Presbyterian Hospital in the San Fernando Valley.
Linda enjoyed going on family vacations. As a family she loved to go to Tahoe to snow ski during the winter. In the summer she enjoyed going out boating with friends and neighbors. Later in life Linda and George would take cruises and travel to Vegas, playing the slots and seeing the shows. They were able to cruise Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and the Panama Canal. Family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her grandsons Justin Schuoler, Jordan Gurnett and Benjamin Gurnett. She loved to take them to the park and loved the outdoors.
She is survived by her husband, George, their children, Tami Gurnett and Pam Schuoler; grandchildren Jordan, Ben and Justin, and sisters JoAnn Calhoun, Donna Parsons and Sharon Walheim. She also had many, sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Preceding her in death were her father Raymond Jack Hedquist, Mother Beulah Pass, step father John James Pass, brother in law Ronnie Harris, brother in law Paul Devore and nephews Trevor Parsons and Gregory Hurst. Services will be held for Linda Harris; visitation will be held at 9am, funeral services will begin at 10am, and a graveside service will commence at 11am on January 3rd, 2020 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Chapel of the Hills, 23287 N Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12pm at the Sierra Hills Estate Club House located at 28616 Kenroy Avenue in Santa Clarita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the https://act.alz.org/site/donate. Condolences may be left at https:// www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/
newhall-ca/linda-harris-8967861