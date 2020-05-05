|
Lonnie David Osmonson was born in Slayton, Minnesota on October 26, 1942 to Vivian and Donald Osmonson. He was the oldest of 4 children. He had a wonderful life there as both sets of grandparents spent a huge amount of time with him; taking him fishing and hunting and camping. They moved to Seattle for a while but finally landing in Sylmar, California.
His dad worked for Pollard-Ravenscroft as a front end mechanic. His mom stayed home and cared for the house and the children. He and his brothers would play hide and go seek with neighbors, which is where he met his wife Linda.
He quickly adapted to life as teenager in the 50's. Had lots of friends and would become a member of a car club called the Stylizers. He took much pride in his 57' Chevy and always regretted selling it.
His first job was working in a donut shop, getting up at 4am to make donuts. He then got a job working for Ross's liquor store. From there he worked for the Sun Newspaper for a year or so and then landed the job he wanted at Lockheed in Burbank. He invented some special tools for Lockheed and received nice Certificates. He was accepted into the Skunk Works secret society of Lockheed and was very proud of his work as a Publications Analyst.
He learned to play golf and most of his buddies would meet him at El Cariso to play together. He had 2 hole in ones and was very proud of it.
After dating Linda Skaggs for a few years they married in November 1962 at the Methodist Church in San Fernando. Linda worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a stenographer and Lonnie continued his career at Lockheed. After 4 years they welcomed their first born, Erin Louise Osmonson. A year and a half later they welcomed Erik Donald Osmonson to their family.
They would then buy a boat and water ski with the kids and on houseboat trips. Lonnie retired from Lockheed in 1999 after 37 years. He continued to play golf and spend time with his grandchildren. We had a wonderful life.
He was preceded in death by both his mother and father. He is survived by his loving wife Linda of 58 years. His daughter Erin now lives in Acton and his son Erik lives in Valencia.
He is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jennifer) Osmonson of South Dakota, Kenny (Beverly) Osmonson of Canyon Country; and his sister Valerie (Jon) Thomas of South Dakota.
He is also survived by 6 beautiful grandchildren. Sebastian Osmonson of Sylmar; Marshall Thomas Mckeever of Acton, Jessica Jane Mckeever, Reagan Teresa Mckeever, Maverick Michael Mckeever and Clara Jean Mckeever of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
He will be truly missed.