|
|
After a long struggle with illness, on March 2, 2019, Loren Elizabeth Pace, age 67, who resided at Santa Clarita, went to be with her Lord. Loren was born July 3, 1951 in San Diego to Captain Robert and Dawn (Schott) Pace. She is survived by Robert Pace lll and Jennifer Klein. Loren had a long career with the Civil Service and last worked at Point Magu.
She was a beautiful, beloved daughter, sister and friend, and a very gentle soul who will be missed forever. The Pace family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Santa Clarita Post- Acute Care Center for their attentiveness and loving care.
She will be remembered as a bright shining light. May she Rest in Peace.
Services will be held Thursday April 25 at The Santa Barbara Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.