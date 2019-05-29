Lori Rae Brown, age 57, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home. Lori lost her battle to a 10 month fight with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Lori Rae Brown was born May 22, 1961 to parents Larry and Sandy Brown. She grew up right here in Santa Clarita alongside her three loving sisters, Karen, Sherrie, and Lynn. She graduated from Saugus High School. Later in life she graduated from college with an associate's degree. She worked for 21st century for 25 years, as a claim adjuster.

Lori met the love of her life, Anthony Tohill, in 1983. In February of 1999 together they had the second love of their life their daughter, Molly Tohill. Lori was a loving mother, wife, friend, aunt, and sister. She always looked for the good in people and never shied away from a challenge. She lived life to the fullest with the biggest smile on her face. She will be missed tremendously.

Services will be held Saturday June 1st at 1 pm. It will take place at Eternal Valley on Sierra Hwy.