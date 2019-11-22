|
|
Lorraine Frances Apolito entered the world on March 20, 1959, in Burbank, California, born to Fred and Frances Apolito. Her childhood years were spent in North Hollywood before the family moved to the Santa Clarita Valley where she spent the remainder of her life. Lorraine attended Hart High School in Newhall.
Lorraine worked at Air Electro Inc. in production control for 12 years, and then at Align-Rite Corp for 2 years. Lorraine also worked at Space Shots as a File Clerk, and Magic Mountain as an HR Assistant.
Lorraine was a devoted daughter, sister, and friend. She had a great sense of humor and a smile that lit up the room. Lorraine enjoyed diving and swimming. She was on the Newhall Park and Recreation Swim Team during her teenage years and won many medals in backstroke and freestyle. She loved dogs and enjoyed listening to music. Some of her favorite artists were Michael Bolton, Phil Collins, Steve Winwood, Foreigner, Boston, and Chicago. One of her favorite past times was shopping at The Cottage for collectibles. Lorraine always looked forward to spending time with friends and family. She loved her father's pasta dinners and the cookies he baked. When asked what her favorite cookie was that her father baked, she would say "all of the above." Lorraine was a precious jewel to her family and friends.
Lorraine's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her father, Fred Joseph Apolito; her siblings, Ann Marie Pino, Terri Gibbs, Barbara Apolito, Francesca Apolito, Fred Apolito and his wife Angelica, Raelea Apolito; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and two very special women she held close to her heart, Tiffany Phillips and Christina LaGabed, their children, Elijah Phillips, Sarah Phillips, Camille LaGabed, and Melanie LaGabed. She joins her mother, Frances Apolito; grandparents; aunts, uncles; and niece, Jamie-Lynn Kelley Norwood, in Heaven.
With appreciation, the Family of Lorraine Frances Apolito wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for all the support, flowers, cards and kind words.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lorraine Frances Apolito to either of the following dog shelters: Rescues On The Runway www.rescuesontherunway.org or Mutt Match LA www.muttmatchla.org.