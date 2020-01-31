Home

More Obituaries for Lou Granger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Ann Granger


1952 - 2020
Lou Ann Granger Obituary
Lou Ann Granger was born Sept. 14, 1952, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to loving parents Velda and Arthur Doble. After Velda passed away, she was raised by Gwendolyn and Arthur Doble and grew up with sisters Karle and Connie in La Cañada, California. From an early age, it was clear that she possessed boundless curiosity and intellectual promise. She was graduated with honors from La Cañada HS at age 15, received a BS degree in Physics at 19 from UCLA, and later a Masters degree. She married her husband, James Granger, in 1971, and they welcomed their first child, Michael, in 1979. In 1988, she welcomed her daughter, Courtney. She followed her passions for writing, art, and travel- traveling to over 63 countries, and publishing her first book, With Love for the Journey: Life Lessons from the Artist's Travel Journals. She was in the process of finalizing her second book, Isabel, at the time of her passing on Jan. 11, 2020. She is dearly missed by all.
