Margaret McNutt, devoted wife, mother, grandmother of Valencia, CA, died August 25, 2020, at the age of 85. Margaret was absolutely adored by her family and friends; known for her sweet nature, positive demeanor, youthful spirit,sense of humor, and never-ending desire to help others.



Margaret, raised in Princeton, WV,earned a BS degree at Concord Universityand her MS degree at VirginiaTech. Following her 1965 move to California (driving across the country with her husband and poodle in a convertible Cadillac), she also completed post-graduate work at UCLA. Margaret was an accomplished business educator, finding her teaching home at Birmingham HS in Van Nuys, CA, involved as Department Chair for 25 years and Sponsor for Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), where he proudly led FBLA students to numerous national titles. She received the "Faculty Role Model" award from the California Certified Public Accountants, for both of the City of LA and the State of California. To "ease her way into retirement", she ended her 46 year career in education as Professor /Supervisor of Student Teaching at CSU, Northridge. Margaret was an active member in her church community, serving as bookkeeper, newsletter editor, and later an Elder at Canoga Park Presbyterian Church. Following her move to Valencia, she was an associate member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall. She maintained membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Order of the Eastern Star. Her hobbies included tennis, golf, painting ceramics, treating her family to numerous travel excursions, planning family parties and caring for her beloved rescue dogs.



Margaret is survived by daughter Mary and husband Thomas Sirchia, Jr.; daughter Diane and husband Tyson Furubotten; two grandsons, Thomas Sirchia, III and James Sirchia; and one granddaughter, Emily Furubotten, all of Valencia, California; and one nephew, J. Gregory Honaker of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Her parents and four brothers preceded her in death. Due to current health restrictions, a private Memorial Service was held at First Presbyterian Church of Newhall, with interment in Princeton, WV.

