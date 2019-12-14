|
Margaret Winifred Landrum passed into the light Nov 12, 2019 in her home in Saugus California, at 96 years old. Known to all as Peggy, this Irish lass was born in Orange, New Jersey June 3, 1923, the oldest of two children born to Evelyn Marie and John Anthony Dalton.
She and younger brother John Joseph Dalton (Jake) grew up in Millburn New Jersey. Peggy attended St Rose of Lima Elementary School, and received a scholarship to Marylawn of the Oranges Senior High School in South Orange NJ.
She worked for Prudential Insurance Company for 36 years, her career interrupted once when she enlisted in the Navy as a W.A.V.E. in 1944. After the war she returned to Millburn before deciding to transfer to the Prudential's new Western Home Office in Los Angeles, California in 1947.
Leaving her family and friends behind she packed her belongings onto the company train and rode west to LA. There she met her husband Grady Ford Landrum (Jack). They wed in June 1956 and had two children; Stephen Patrick and Christina Marie.
The family moved to Santa Clarita in 1966 and joined Our Lady of Perpetual Help church, where Peggy became involved in church life, joining the choir, the ACCW and attending bible study classes. Widowed in 1973, Peggy raised her kids as a single parent and continued working, retiring in 1985.
She leaned heavily on her faith as she faced a number of health challenges, yet always found time to enjoy traveling, friends, family and her community.
Peggy's son Steve passed away in 2016. She is survived by her brother Jake Dalton, daughter Tina (Nate) Landrum/Kennerly, seven grandchildren; Jessica, Navarre, Lindsay, Stephen Kyle, Cassidy, Luc, Summer. Five great grandchildren: Freya, Luna, Nolan, Benjamin and Tucker. Two nieces: Barbara and Kathy, and one nephew, Michael.
Peggy's Memorial Mass will be held Sat Dec 28, 2019 at OLPH church at 11:30am, reception in the parish hall at 12:30pm. A rosary will be said in the church preceding the mass - 11am.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 23233 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321