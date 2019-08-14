Home

Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 259-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
Maria Masciale


1930 - 2019
Maria Masciale Obituary
Maria Masciale, 88, of Camarillo, California passed away on July 24, 2019 in Camarillo.
Maria was born in New York to Elena and Pietro Primavera on December 1, 1930. She went to school at Mariotto, Italy until sixth grade when she was needed to help her father run the family farm.
She married Vincenzo Masciale on April 18, 1949 in Bitonto, Italy. She and Vincenzo owned and operated Sam's Italian Deli in Costa Mesa, California for a number of years. She was actively involved at her local parish. While her husband was still alive, they held the St. Joseph's table feast at their home every year with the parish Priests, Nuns, friends and neighbors.
Maria moved to Santa Clarita in 2000 and soon became involved with the community and Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She could be found at the St. Joseph's table and the annual fair. She held positions with Costco and the William S. Hart District for several years, both in food service. Maria was a resident of Friendly Valley and Summerhill Villa before moving to Camarillo.
Maria is preceded in death by her husband, Vincenzo, and her daughter, Elena.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Julie Sturgeon, her son, Frank Masciale, her sisters, Emely Cicciari and Wanda Skinner, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held right after the visitation at 10:00 am, August 17, 2019 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary with Deacon Jay Reiser of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in her memory. www.diabetes.org
