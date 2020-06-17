It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Mother, Marilyn Patricia (Calvert) McCann. She passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Granada Hills, California, after a 7-year battle from complications due to a major stroke. She was a long time resident of Valencia, CA. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 30, 1930. She was the only child and daughter to James Calvert of Kentucky and Grayce (Potts) Calvert of Indiana. She was 89. She was a loving and caring daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Over the years she was an Administrative Assistant for the Indianapolis State Police and for a Real Estate Property Management in Beverly Hills, CA. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, the SCV Senior Center and the Valley Jazz Club. She was a graduate of Hollywood High, Hollywood, CA. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl and Lauree, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She loved to travel, Jazz & Big Bands, the Hucklebuck, the Indy 500, The Wizard of Oz, her classic '65 Mustang, and most of all Jesus and the Christian Faith. She will be greatly missed.

"Mom, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side. We still see your face before us Your voice we long to hear… We miss and love you dearly, God knows, we wish you were here. Tears fall freely from our eyes, like a river filled with grief. Our only comfort now, is that, From pain, you've found relief." MISSING YOU XOXO

