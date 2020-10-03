Marvin Kaul, born June 23, 1926 in Hillview, South Dakota passed away September 27, 2020 in Santa Clarita, CA.



After graduating high school in Circle, Montana, Marvin and Gertrude were married in Fallon, Montana November 16th 1947. They moved to California in 1956 and he went to work with his uncle Joseph Kaul in construction. In 1966 Marvin went to work for the City of Los Angeles as a Construction and Maintenance supervisor where he retired as Construction Superintendent in 1986. After Marvin and Gertrude had both retired, they spent the next 12 years travelling constructing churches with Builders for Christ.



Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Gertrude (Kesler) Kaul, parents John Kaul and Carolina (Stotz) Kaul, sisters Alvira (Kaul) Gilbert, Irene (Kaul) Entzel and Verna (Kaul) Lassle. He is survived by his brother Gilbert Kaul, daughter Carolyn (Kaul) Zeiler and son Robert Kaul. As well as 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store