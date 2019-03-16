Home

Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
600 Central Ave
Fillmore, CA 93015
(805) 524-0744
Mary Tovar
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
St Francis of Assisi Church
Fillmore, CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St Francis of Assisi Church
Fillmore, CA
1933 - 2019
Mary Tovar Obituary
Mary Tovar, age 86, of Fillmore, CA, formerly a long-time resident of Newhall, CA, passed away peacefully at home on March 9th, 2019. Mary was born on August 15th, 1933 in Madera, CA. She lived in Los Angeles and Torrance, CA before settling Newhall in 1969 to raise her family.
Mary was a devoted wife to her late husband Eddie Tovar. She was a beloved mother to six children, Edward Tovar, Micheal Tovar, Candy Tovar, Cyndie Plummer, Teddy Tovar, and Romona Tovar. She was a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a retired butcher, an amazing cook, a story teller, a friend, an artist and a devoted Catholic. She cared for her husband and family for more than 60 years. Her house was always filled with the aroma of her cooking. Her extraordinary nature was a gift that will be missed by all that knew her.
Family and friends will gather at St Francis of Assisi Church in Fillmore, CA on March 20th, 2019 at 12:30 for the Rosary followed by a funeral Mass at 1:00pm. She will be interned the following day, March 21st, 2019 in Madera, CA at Calvary Cemetery
