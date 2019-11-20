|
Michael Dennis Allen, 72, died on the 2nd of November 2019. He passed from natural causes at his residence in Fountain Glen, Stevenson Ranch, California. Michael, well known as Mike or Mickey, was born on the 7th of April 1947 in Grinnell, Iowa to Robert and Dorothy Allen. He was raised in La Mirada, California. He attended La Mirada High School graduating in 1964-1965. He went on to attend Cerritos College. In 1967 he enlisted for Vietnam and served in the US Air Force for 4 years. He did basic training in the US South and then was sent to Okinawa, Japan to support physical fitness training for the Vietnam War. When asked about his time spent serving oversees, he expressed his likeness for Japan and and always spoke fondly of his time in Okinawa. Upon his return he lived "the good beach life" in Newport Beach hanging with friends and attending Long Beach State where he majored and received his BA in Accounting and Recreation. During 1977-1980 his three children were born in the San Fernando Valley, California. In 1982, he settled in the Santa Clarita Valley where he raised his three children, enjoyed local sports groups, and always decorated his home for every holiday. He never missed one! Mike spent his career with the Los Angeles Times and ended his work with the Recycler Magazine, then owned by the Los Angeles Times. Other credits to Mike include "Die Hard" Anaheim Angels Fan, Sports Nut, Beach Boy, Vegas Lover, Movie Goer, Avid Badminton and Racquetball player in Orange County, San Fernando and the Santa Clarita Valley. During his time, he was a "King on the Court!" Later in his life, he enjoyed travels with his adult children to Baja, Mexico, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Iowa and New York City. He enjoyed retirement spending most of his time with family; his children and grandchildren, who fondly call him G-PA. Mike was social and always amongst friends; taking his yearly annual guys trip to Las Vegas and proudly winning his poker games while living at Fountain Glen. He is a beloved Father, Father in Law, Grandfather, Brother, Friend and Great Guy who will be dearly missed. Mike is survived by 3 daughters; Sondra Allen Salas, Bonnie Allen, Kelly Allen Yang and by 5 Grandchildren; Mirabella, Michaela and Mateo Aguirre and Viktoria and Valentina Yang. Further survived by his 2 Brothers; Pat Allen and David Allen, Sister Pam Allen and Son in Laws Oscar Salas, Abraham Aguirre and Paul Yang. Mike will be laid to rest at Eternal Valley on Friday, November 22nd at 10:00am. Family & Friends will gather to honor him with a celebration of his life. Flowers may be sent to Eternal Valley, 23287 N Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 91321.