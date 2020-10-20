1/1
MILLIE BABINEAU
1929-2020
Millie Babineau, 91, of Saugus, California passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 in her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Eternal Valley Mortuary in Newhall, California.

Millie was born September 12, 1929 in Lynn, Massachusetts to George and Eulalie LeBlanc. She continued to live in Lynn where she graduated from Classical High School. She was married to Hector Babineau on April 19, 1947 in Lynn, Massachusetts. She moved to California a few years later where she became a grocery checker with over 30 years of service.

Millie loved her family and her friends and was an avid bingo player. She touched the hearts of all those whose paths she crossed

Millie is preceded in death by her husband Hector and her daughter Mary.

She is survived by her son Allan Babineau and his wife Linda, son Dennis Babineau, and daughter Sandy Belanger and her husband Don.

Millie has 8 Grandchildren: Tara Cole, Amy Cole, Heidi Maria, DJ Babineau, Kelly Babineau, Steven Babineau, Mark Babineau, Tym Belanger and Hannah Hohman and 4 Great-Grandchildren: Charlie Eserner, Katelyn Cole, Kourtney Cole, and Ali Cole.

The Pallbearers during the service will be Millie's four grandsons and 2 great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Millie's wish is for donations to be made to Children's Hospital and Alzheimer's Research.

Published in The Santa Clarita Valley Signal from Oct. 20 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
6612590800
