The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him. Mounir Elias Helou died on August 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in on March 9, 1955 in Tripoli, Lebanon to Elias and Venus Helou.



Mounir spent most of his childhood causing a ruckus in the streets of Lebanon with his older brother Nabil and younger sister Laila. At just 18 years old, he met his brother in Kankakee, Illinois to attend college. It was here that he met the love of his life Cynthia Stoltz and the two moved to California shortly after.



Mounir graduated college with a degree in Civil Engineering and married Cindy at the Courthouse in Glendale, California. Mounir ran construction jobs all over California and Lebanon with one goal in mind: providing for his family. Around 2005, he started his own Construction Company - Helou & Sons – and never looked back. 15 years later, the family business is thriving due to the hard work of Mounir and his sons Roy, Robert & Richard.



Mounir treasured his 3 boys and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Jido" to his grandson Brayden. He had a vivacious personality and always made the people around him laugh. Mounir resided happily in Newhall, CA with his wife of 42 years, Cindy and their two dogs. He made friends everywhere he went, and though they may have been a bit scared of him (you have to be tough in construction, he'd always say), everyone he worked with at Helou & Sons loved him as well.



Mounir Elias Helou is survived by his wife Cindy; his sons - Robert, Richard & Roy Helou; daughter-in-laws - Victoria & Ashlee; and his grandson Brayden. His brother Nabil; his sister Laila; his nephew Sharbel; and his niece Rachel back in Lebanon also survive him.



Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Saturday, August 29th at Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary*.



*Flowers can be sent directly to Eternal Valley, ATT: Mounir Helou





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store