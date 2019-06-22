Services Service 9:00 AM Santa Margarita de Cortona Catholic Church Santa Margarita , CA View Map Graveside service Following Services Paso Robles District Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Muriel Ann (Boutin) Winlow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Muriel Ann (Boutin) Winlow

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Muriel Ann (Boutin) Winslow, age 78, of Paso Robles, CA, died at 2:53 AM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Twin Cities Community Hospital, of a sudden illness, surrounded by her loving family. Muriel was born in Fall River, MA, on January 6, 1941 to parents Rose and Albert Boutin, and has two older brothers, Normand and Roland Boutin. At age 18, Muriel relocated with her family to California. Soon thereafter, Muriel married the love of her life, Winton Dwight Winslow. They made their home in Reseda, CA. In 1973 they moved to Valencia, CA, where they lived for most of their lives. Muriel and Winton raised 4 happy, successful children with a constant, unwavering love. Upon retiring, Muriel and Winton relocated to Paso Robles, CA to be near their daughters and grandchildren. They have enjoyed living in Paso Robles for the last 14 years, happily sharing in the daily lives of their family in San Luis Obispo County. Muriel attended Catholic schools her whole childhood, and loved Jesus, God the Father, and the Holy Spirit. She was devoted to her church, and sang in church choirs for almost 40 years. Muriel attended weekly bible study which brought her true joy. She was known for her sense of humor and contagious laugh. Muriel was unassuming, humble, kind, generous, smart and beautiful; a charismatic woman that drew people to her. Her family absolutely adored her. She was a joyful spirit, an inspiration and friend to all. Above all, Muriel loved her family.

Upon retiring she loved spending time with her daughters (especially Girls Night Out). She rejoiced in time with her grandchildren, enjoying fine food and wine, reading, animals, and every precious moment spent with her beloved husband, Winton. Muriel and Winton were soulmates, with a deep unconditional love. She will be deeply missed.

Muriel is survived by her husband, Winton D Winslow (Paso Robles, CA), her four children: Renee (Rex) West (Atascadero, CA), Marc Winslow (Colorado Springs, CO), Suzanne (Robert Hogue) Winslow (San Luis Obispo, CA), and Denise (John) Nielsen (Atascadero, CA) She is survived by 9 grandchildren: Katie (TJ Herman) West, Jake (Kelly) West, Kyle (Jennae) West, Casey (Yessica) West, Melissa & Philip Winslow, Eva Hogue, Christiana & Jack Nielsen plus 7 great-grandchildren, Maple & Dominic Herman, Winslow & Rooney West, Christian, Miles, and Adrianna Winslow. Muriel is also survived by her beloved brothers, Normand Boutin and Roland Boutin.

Services for friends and family will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Santa Margarita de Cortona Catholic Church (Santa Margarita) at 9:00 AM, with a viewing beforehand. Directly following, there will be a graveside service at Paso Robles District Cemetery, after which there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the clubhouse of Traditions at River Oaks, in Paso Robles, near the home of Muriel and Winton.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .