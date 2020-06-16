Natasha Kimberly (Kim) Hershey-Sims passed away May 28th after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Kim was born in Raleigh, NC to Kathleen and Terry (deceased) Hershey. She lived in four states while Terry served in the U.S. Air Force. The family settled in Valencia, California in 1970. She leaves behind loving brothers Mark and Steve Hershey and two sisters Paulette Arispe and Renee Stewart. Kim graduated from Hart High School and took courses at C.O.C. She worked at Holy Cross Hospital in orthridge and later at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard. She married Robert Sims and raised two daughters in Oxnard and later settled in Arizona. She is survived by her loving daughters Misty Camenisch (Kenny) and Heather Sims and 5 grandchildren MacKenzie, K.J., Morgan, Wyatt and Grace. She leaves behind nephews and nieces Andrew, Justin, Amy, Jordan, Michelle, Christy and Ashley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store