Ofelia (Cerda) Parris lost her long battle with cancer on September 7, 2020 and is finally at peace. She was born in El Paso, Texas to Emma and Jesus Cerda in 1947 and moved to Montebello, CA. She married Jim Parris in 1965 and together they raised 2 children and celebrated over 52 years of marriage. After moving to Santa Clarita in 1977 she worked for the Newhall School District and LA County. She retired in 2012 and supported her husband's work as a pastor, taught Sunday school, and gardened. Ofelia was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her older sister Gloria. She is survived by her children, Teri Parris Ford (Madison, WI) and James Parris (La Crescenta, CA); her grandchildren, Erika Ford (Madison, WI), Jessika Ford (Norfolk, VA), Monika Ford (Vanderbilt, MI) , Emma, Ian, and Ella Parris (La Crescenta, CA); and her sister, Bertha Red (Whittier, CA). At her request, there will not be any funeral services.



