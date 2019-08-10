|
|
Olive Bernice Kroll- Olive went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1929 in Greeley Colorado to Claud and Eva Meeker. She was raised in Greeley and moved to Southern California during Jr. High. She graduated from High School and Pasadena Jr College and attended ceremonies at the Rose Bowl. She lived in Newhall-since 1952
After graduation she moved back to Greeley where she met and married Robert Mccreery. Olive had two children Duane (Bonnie) and Ralph (Joanne): grandchildren Matthew (Tiffany) and Adam (Amelia): great grandchildren Lucy, Abigail, Lily and Adelaide. She is also survived by sister Lucene and brother Bud. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother George. Olive's family was the most important thing to her beside her strong faith in the Lord.
She had a long career, 30+ years with Bank of America as a teller in Newhall and helped open the new branch in Valencia as operations manager. Olive loved helping others with anything she could, as evidenced with her strong devotion to Grace Baptist Church for over 35 years. During those years she counted the Sunday offerings, collected money from VBS, filed music for the choir, prepared bulletins for Sunday service and was one of the leaders of XYZs for over 20 years.
The Celebration of her Life will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Valencia on August 15 at noon. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Missionary fund at Grace Baptist Church.