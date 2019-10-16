|
Patricia "Patti" Jean (Hobbs) Aijian of Canyon Country, CA., passed away unexpectedly in Coeur d'Alene, ID., on August 19, 2019. She was born in Spokane, WA., on June 17, 1955 to Richard and Marjorie (Ottosen) Hobbs. Patti graduated Rogers High School in 1973 and attended Whitworth College where she met the love of her life, Philip Aijian. They married in 1978 and had two daughters, Meri and Christi. Patti and her family loved to travel and especially enjoyed going to Disneyland and Club 33. She was extraordinarily wise, kind, and caring and was full of love for her family and friends.
Patti worked as an EMT at Encino Hospital and Valley Hospital in Van Nuys, CA. She and her husband then became business owners for almost 30 years in Van Nuys. She went back to school and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts Program in Pasadena, CA. She was a fabulous chef and loved cooking for family and friends. Patti was also honored and proud to be the pastor's wife for the past 18 years.
Patti is survived by her husband Phil, her two daughters, Meri (Travis, Keller, Anaheim, CA, and Christi (Jack) Scott, Culver City, CA; four grandchildren, Bradley (11), Aaron (9), Miranda (7) Keller, and Baby Girl Scott (due in December), and beloved dog Lilly; Sharon "Sheri" (Jim) Bradley (sister and brother-in-law), Spokane, WA., Gerrie Hobbs (step-mother), and by a whole host for Family and friends who loved her dearly.
The family is extremely thankful for the wonderful care from the staff of Kootenai Health Hospital and LifeCenter Northwest. Memorial service to be held at 3:00pm, on Sunday, October 20, at First Presbyterian Church of Newhall, 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA.
Donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Newhall, or LifeCenter Northwest, 3650 131st Ave. SE, Ste. 200, Bellevue, WA 98006. Please include your name, address, who the donation is in memory of, and how you would like to be acknowledged for your donation.
Other ways to give: Church: www.presby-newhall.org; LifeCenter: www.lcnw.org