Patricia Webster passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 5, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Los Angeles California in 1921, lived and worked in the South Bay area working for a number of years at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance as a nurse's aide until relocating to Santa Clarita in 1978. She married Charles Webster in 1942 and they had five children; Charles, Mary, Donald, Frank, and Daniel. Patricia was a loving wife, mother of 5, grandmother of six, and great grandmother of twelve.
Her husband Charles of 34 years and three of her children, Mary, Frank, and Daniel preceded her in death.
Patricia was a loving, caring, and giving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She attended mass at St. Clare and enjoyed their Friday Fish Fry's for many years. Along with her religion, she also enjoyed travel, camping, arts and crafts, volunteering, bingo and people in general.
Patricia will be missed by her family and her many friends, Rest in Peace Patricia, until we meet again.
Celebration of Life will be held Monday March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Clare Church 19606 Calla Way Canyon Country, CA 91351 Internment March 3rd at Inglewood Park Cemetery