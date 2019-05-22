Our beloved Paul Dicus Brown passed away on May 8, 2019 after a short illness. Paul was born January 3,1970 in Culver City, CA. He spent his young years in Arizona, a place he loved, and returned to California as a teen attending Burlingame High School and graduating from Temecula Valley High School. He received a degree in architecture from Woodbury University and was trained as a Le Cordon Bleu chef. He designed kitchens and restaurants before pursuing a career in restaurant management.

A loving dad and husband, Paul counted his family as his biggest blessing. He married his high school sweetheart and was devoted to his wife and children.

Paul is survived by his wife Cheryl Franco Brown, his two children Justin and Allison Brown, his mother Carolyn Wroughton Smith (Brown) Bradshaw, his step father Albert Bradshaw and his in-laws Ruth and David Franco. His father, Donald Miles Brown preceded him in death. Paul brought his charm, smile and wit to everything he did. He was caring and kind and always willing to serve others. A faithful man, Paul recently rededicated his life to Christ with baptism alongside his daughter. We will miss him greatly.

An avid fisherman with a great love for the ocean, his memory was honored with a scattering of ashes off the coast of Ventura in a private ceremony. Read More Listen to Obituary