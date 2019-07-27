|
Pearl Ditomaso Modugno (Andress) passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13th. She was born in Los Angeles to Vittoriano and Maria Ditomaso on January 24th, 1926, who were Italian immigrants from Canneto Italy. Her parents came to America literally with just the shirts on their back and worked in a grocery store, then eventually to farm in Victorville and Sylmar. As a child she spent her days helping her parent's work when she was not in school. In 1947 she married Sam Modugno, a WWII veteran and friend of the family and lived in the City of San Fernando. Three sons later her primary job was homemaker, but also continued to assist her parents. Years later she was to marry Harold Andress, also a WWII veteran. She and Harold lived in Ventura but eventually moved to Castaic and spent a great deal of their time traveling, fishing, raising desert turtles, painting, and enjoying retirement. After Harold passed away 1994 she lived with two of her grandchildren, for a few years then moved to Valencia where she would spend her days cooking, watching the Lakers on TV, and opening her home to friends and family (especially grandchildren) to visit, prepare a meal, and play any card or board game anyone wanted to play. Her last few years until the day of her passing were spent at the Butterfly Inn in Ventura, a wonderful in home care residence.
She is survived by Mike & Judy Modugno who live in Carpentaria, Vic & Cindy Modugno who live in Ventura, and Ron & Lisa Modugno, who live in Westridge, Bill & Joann Andrew who live in Mission Hills, and Bob Andress who lives in the SCV. Her Grandchildren and Grandchildren in-laws include David Modugno, Michelle Texley (Mike), Carolyn Davenport (John), Shannon Willis (Jasen) Melissa Molinaro (Graham), Kevin Modugno, Daniel Modugno, Steven Modugno (Chelsea), plus and many great grandchildren.
A viewing is scheduled for Monday July 29th at 6 pm and a memorial for Tuesday, July 30th at 9am at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery in San Fernando