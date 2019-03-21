Phil was born in Chicago, Illinois, The family moved to Southern California and some of them eventually to a chicken ranch in Rosemond, California. Phil lived in Glendale for high school, when he joined the Army which took him to Germany for most of his enlistment.

Phil worked for Pacific Bell and then ARCO doing telecommunications for many years. He was able to retire at a young age allowing him to spend time with family, including work for his son in law's painting company for many years.

Phil was not a man of many words, but those he said were well thought out. He had a crazy, kooky sense of humor that not all understood, but those that did loved it dearly. He also had a new word he would want us to look up and learn almost every time we saw him. His soft hands and warm smile were also wonderful traits that will be missed.

He loved his cookies, war movies, golfing, bowling, camping, boating, fishing and music from the '40s and '50s. He had an incredibly inventive mind. He enjoyed coming up with a better way to do something with stuff he already had in the garage, and surprising to most- many of those inventions worked well! He also was a great sketch artist but didn't want anyone to say that, because he didn't agree.

He is survived by his wife Sharon of nearly 49 years, children Kim (Joe), grandchildren Gianna, Anthony, Talia and son Geoff, granddaughter Morgan, sister Pat, brother Bob (Sue) and their families.