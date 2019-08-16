Home

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills - Church of the Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA
More Obituaries for Philip Peterson
Philip Scott Peterson


1936 - 2019
Philip Scott Peterson Obituary
Scott Peterson, 82, of Valencia, CA passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on August 5, 2019. Scott worked as a life insurance agent for more than 45 years. He also served in the Army and Marines. He loved being with, and caring for, his family; singing in various choirs; volunteering at his church; and just loving people. He was loved and very active in his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Scott was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Phyllis Peterson. He is survived by his wife Gwen, and 5 children Robin Smith, Bob Peterson, Paige Peterson Seymour, Jon Peterson and Christopher Peterson. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held this Saturday at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills at 2:45 p.m. followed by a Military tribute at the graveside.
