Phyllis Theresa Oblander, 85 of Saugus, CA passed away peacefully the morning of February 11, 2020 in Valencia, CA.
Phyllis was born in Chicago, Illinois to Felix and Verna Zynda and moved to California as a teenager. She retired from the VA Medical Center in 1994 at which time she moved from the San Fernando Valley to the Santa Clarita Valley to be closer to her family. Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister Claire and brother-in-law Bob.
Phyllis is survived by her son Brian (Heidi) of Saugus, CA, grandsons Kyle (Kara) of Saugus, CA, Keith of Camarillo, CA, great granddaughter, Rowan of Saugus, CA as well as nieces and cousins.
Rosary and funeral services will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha beginning at 11:00 a.m. on February 20, 2020