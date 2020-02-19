Home

POWERED BY

Phyllis Theresa Oblander


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Theresa Oblander Obituary

Phyllis Theresa Oblander, 85 of Saugus, CA passed away peacefully the morning of February 11, 2020 in Valencia, CA.
Phyllis was born in Chicago, Illinois to Felix and Verna Zynda and moved to California as a teenager. She retired from the VA Medical Center in 1994 at which time she moved from the San Fernando Valley to the Santa Clarita Valley to be closer to her family. Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister Claire and brother-in-law Bob.
Phyllis is survived by her son Brian (Heidi) of Saugus, CA, grandsons Kyle (Kara) of Saugus, CA, Keith of Camarillo, CA, great granddaughter, Rowan of Saugus, CA as well as nieces and cousins.
Rosary and funeral services will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha beginning at 11:00 a.m. on February 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -