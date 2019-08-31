|
Raymond Cheseldine "Chess" Gaver, 77, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alicia; his son James and wife Lynne; his daughter Deanne; son Peter; sister Dorothy and brother Earl; 13 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio and lived in Warren, Ohio. He was 9 years old when his family moved to Altadena, California. He attended John Muir High School in Pasadena. After graduating, he bought and owned the Reyn Coffee Shop in Pasadena for 20 years. He and Alicia moved to Wofford Heights, California in 1982 where they attended First Baptist Church of Lake Isabella and worked as a Land Surveyor. He and Alicia moved to Santa Clarita in 2000. During that time, Chess finished his career as a Transportation Surveyor for Cal Trans in Los Angeles, where he worked for 17 years before retiring in 2017.
Chess had many hobbies which included skydiving, scuba diving, racing motorcycles, riding his Morgan horses, spending time with family, and was an avid platelet donor for City of Hope. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A memorial service is being held on Saturday, September 7 at 11am at Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copperhill Blvd., Santa Clarita CA 91350.