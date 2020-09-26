Or Copy this URL to Share

Reba was born on March 11, 1940 in Oklahoma. In 1948 she made the long trip moving to California with her parents Audrey and Earl Goad and her beloved sister June. She excelled in elementary school in Newhall so much so that the school decided it was necessary for Reba to skip a grade. She attended William S. Hart High School and graduated in 1956. Shortly after graduating she married Frank Quinn with whom they had their only daughter, Julia Robin Evans. Reba was a pioneer for women in the workforce and throughout her life she became part of the folklore of Santa Clarita. After a short time working as a flight attendant, Reba purchased a commercial cleaning business called Valley Maintenance. She managed to balance running her company and raising her daughter, Julia. Although Reba enjoyed being a business owner she decided to move on to a career working at the Newhall County Water District. Reba made many friends at the water district through a twenty-year career while moving up the ladder with great success until she retired in 1995. After being retired for some years Reba decided she wanted to re-join the work force in 2003 and she took the Real Estate License exam eventually becoming an Agent for Keller Williams.



In her personal life, Reba was involved with various charities and advocacy groups but the group she was most deeply committed to was the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita. It was significantly important for Reba to advocate and support women in the community and empower them to achieve their dreams against all odds. She made many lifelong friends during her time at Zonta and was proud of the contributions they made to the community.



In her family life Reba adored her daughter Julia and son-in-law Scott. She loved spending time in the kitchen with Julia trying new recipes and hosting everyone in her home, especially during the Holidays. She also cherished being a grandmother to their three children. She remained very close and enjoyed spending time with her sister, June. In the spirit of her deep Catholic faith, there wasn't anything Reba wouldn't do to help her family in their time of need.



Although we mourn her passing, we thank god for Reba's life, as well as all the years we were blessed to share with her. We honor Reba for the strength and independence she taught us and the love we always felt from her. She will be dearly missed.



Funeral services will be held on October 1, 2020 at 1pm outdoors at Eternal Valley. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made to The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation in Reba's name.



