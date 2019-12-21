|
Rebecca was born in Overland Park, Kansas on October 29, 1933 as one of three children to William Roscoe and Wilma E. Campbell. She attended Overland Park Elementary School and Shawnee Mission High School. She was active in 4H where she won prizes for baking and enjoyed square dancing. She met her husband, Jim Combs in 1955 and later married on April 5, 1957. They had 3 children Michael, Beth and Brian Combs.
She was active in PTA becoming President. She was also active in the Local Chapter of the National Kidney Foundation, managing their office for several years. In the 1970s, she enrolled in Johnson County Community College earning an AA Degree in Nursing and becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked for several years as a nurse at the local hospital.The family moved to Valencia, CA in June of 1979 into a house they loved for the last 40 years.Becky worked at local doctor's offices and as Head Nurse at the Warm Springs Unit of the Los Angeles County Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Center before retiring. She volunteered at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital having 5,500 hours of service, was named HMNMH Auxiliary Honorary Lifetime Member, receiving the Presidents Volunteer Award from President Obama in 2008.She was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall where she had many friends and served as an Elder. Becky loved children; volunteering at Little Shepherd's Nursery School and the Vacation Bible School.
Becky went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019 from her home in Valencia, CA at 86 years of age.
Preceding her in death were her Father, Mother, brother William Roscoe Jr. (Bill), and son Brian.
She is survived by her sister, Alice Campbell, her husband James Richard Combs, son Michael and daughter Beth.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall, 24317 N. Newhall Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.