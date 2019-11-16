|
Regina May (Planck) Moore passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on September 11, 1935 and was a lifelong resident of the Santa Clarita area. She was a long time bus driver for the Sulphur Springs Union School District. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed visits with her beloved brothers and sisters and seemed to always have a person in need to look after. She is survived by her children, Grant Moore, wife Tessa Moore; Laura (Moore) Riggen, husband Pat Riggen; and Sally (Moore) Lima, husband Bob Lima as well as six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. May you Rest In Peace Mama