On Friday, September 25, 2020, Renee Robideaux, loving daughter, sister and aunt peacefully passed away at the age of 65 after battling a long term illness unrelated to our current pandemic. Renee was born June 1, 1955 in San Fernando and lived a very happy life.



Renee graduated Hart High School and loved spending time with her family, any and all things Disney, Trips to Vegas, and quilting. She was a long time employee of OLPH Catholic School and never failed to make employees and the families smile.



Renee is survived by her father, George; her two younger brothers and their wives, Larry and Janet and Tom and Cris; her two nieces Cheryl and Dani and her two nephews, Brian and Brett. Renee was preceded in death by her mother Doloros.



She was loved by and impacted so many people's lives. She will truly and deeply be missed.



