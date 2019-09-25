|
|
Richard James Jaffke, 69, died unexpectedly and peacefully at his home in Valencia on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Rich was born to Richard and Lydia Jaffke on November 2, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee. His family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana when he was 8.
Rich had two sisters, Nancy and Carol, who were 12 and 8 years older than him, and they often described him as their baby brother whom they adored. Rich graduated from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana in 1971. He began working with computers during college and was fascinated with the new technology.
He became an actuary and moved to Los Angeles in 1976 when he received a job offer from KPMG Peat Marwick. He worked there for many years, and eventually went to AON Corporation, where he worked until he retired in 2012.
Rich lived in Valencia, CA with his wife, Pam, and her two sons who were 12 and 15 when they married in 1995. It was his first marriage, and he wanted to meet someone with children that he could help raise. He was a devoted and loved stepdad to Brian and Adam, and always considered them his children.
Rich was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren whom he adored. The kids loved their papa and spent many joyful times together. Rich always loved his family, especially the little ones. He enjoyed being silly and acting like a big kid when he was with them.
He enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially hiking. He spent many days hiking in Towsley Canyon and other hiking trails in the Santa Clarita area. He loved animals, and was devoted to his silky terrier, Simba. He loved to dance and continued to take ballroom dance classes for many years with his wife, Pam.
In 2000 Rich co-founded the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita Valley. He served as president twice and had been chair of the worship team for many years at the time of his passing. He was a devoted member and forged many strong bonds with others in the congregation.
Rich is survived by his wife, Pam, his stepsons, Brian Barrios (Lesley) and Adam Barrios (Raechel), his five precious grandchildren – Averie (6), Branson (4), Scarlett (7), Micah (4), and Levi (4), his sister Nancy Holland, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Lydia Jaffke, his sister, Carol Umholtz, and his brothers-in-law, Ray Umholtz and Don Smith.
A Celebration of Life for Rich will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 2 p.m. at the Valencia Hills Clubhouse, 24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rich's memory to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of SCV (UU of SCV) P.O. Box 800028, Santa Clarita, CA 91380.