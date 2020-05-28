|
|
Robert (Bob) James Saturday passed away on May 19, 2020 peacefully at his home with family nearby from pancreatic cancer. Bob was born in Michigan City, Indiana on July 6, 1946. His family moved to Denver, Colorado in the 1960's. Bob attended Sheridan High School where he played football and participated in track and field. He graduated from Adams State College, Alamosa, Co. in 1968 majoring in English/Journalism/Education. Bob and Susan were married in 1968 and they moved to California where he started his teaching career. Bob taught English, Journalism, Photo, and computers for 25 years at Placerita Jr. High, Newhall, Ca. Previous to Placerita, Bob taught at Holmes Jr High, Woodland Hills for 12 years. He played and umpired softball with the Newhall Park and Recreation for many years. In addition he coached baseball, softball and football for his children. Bob was the "Voice" for the Saugus Centurian Marching Band during their competition seasons. He loved his family, baseball, softball, couples softball, coaching, golf, teaching, geocaching and telling his "stories". Bob did, as they say," had the gift of gab". Upon retirement in 2005, Bob designed and had a home built in Utah. In 2009 Bob and Sue moved to Las Vegas where Bob loved to play the ponies. In 2016 another move was made to Santa Ana, Ca to be near grandsons and children. During retirement Bob and Sue traveled the USA covering 38 states in total. Always wanted to see what was around the next corner. A great lifetime filled with great family, good friends, good laughs and good times.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sue, son Ryan, daughters Karen (Scott) and Samantha, his sister Rita (Phil) and 2 grandsons Luke and Spencer. Also survived by mother-in-law Laurene Buehler and 3 brothers-in-law, Steve, Tim (Lynn) and Kendall and 4 nephews, William, Dan(Jennifer), Clint and Erik. He was predeceased by his parents John and Esther Saturday and his sister Kathy.
A Celebration will be held at a later time – Bob just wanted a great party.
A memorial fund is being established as a love for his grandsons, baseball, and kids. All donations from GoFundMe/Bob Saturday Donation will go to the Olive Pony Baseball, Orange, Ca.