Robert Dobratz passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at age 74. He was born November 7, 1945 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.



After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Army. He worked at Lockheed for a couple years before working for the LA County Fire Department where he worked for 33 years and was most recently working as an FSA on movie sets.



He married his beautiful wife, Carol in 1980 and just celebrated 40 wonderful years this past August. Together they raised one son, Roman Dobratz, two daughters, Kim Nunez and Carrie Hanks (Steven Hanks), five grandkids, Alexandrea Marin (Chris Marin), Maya Nunez, Joaquin Nunez, Connor Hanks, Dylan Hanks and three great-grandkids, Jacob and Luke Marin and Kingsley Karauss.



Robert enjoyed golfing, water skiing, fishing, cooking, traveling and spending time at Lake Shastina. He was known for fixing anything that came his way and he loved spending time with his family and friends. But, his greatest joy was being "Papa" to all the grandkids. He was known as a friendly, loveable guy who would drop everything to help someone out.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 for close family and friends.



