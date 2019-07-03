|
Robert Eugene Moore passed away in his home on June 4, 2019 in Central Point Oregon. Born in Dighton, KS on November 1, 1944 and moved to Richland, WA. In 1949. He attended Richland school, graduating in 1963. Bob was a proud Marine who served in Vietnam.
Bob married Carol Anne (nee Leonard) in 1967, together they raised son Dale and daughter Marnie. They lived in Newhall, CA. Bob and Carol were married 44 years until Carol's passing in 2011. Bob earned a BA in Sociology from Cal State Northridge. He owned a Construction Company with his son Dale (B and D Builders) for many years. Bob belonged to the VFW and the Main Street Cowboys and enjoyed history, reading, hunting, and reminiscing with friends and family.
Bob was preceded by his wife Carol Moore, mother Emma Richmond, and father Dale B Moore. Bob is survived by son Dale (Alice) Moore, daughter Marnie (Phillip) Terkelson, and grandchildren A.J. Moore and Amalia Terkelson.
Services will be held at Eternal Valley on July 8, 2019. For future information, please call 661-253-1619