Robert was born in Bronx, NY to Robert and Caroline Collins. He attended Food and Nutrition Trade High School in Manhattan. Upon graduation he enlisted in the USAF and served a 1 year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.
He married Theresa in 1966 in Bronx, NY. They were married for 53 years and have 2 sons and 3 grandchildren they adore.
Robert was diagnosed with lymphoma in 1996. He bravely battled his disease for 23 years before succumbing to it in the comfort of his home surrounded by his beloved family. He was a friend to all he met.
"To know him was to love him." His legacy will live on in our hearts forever.