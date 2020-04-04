|
Robert Merrill Parker passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He will be lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and the Santa Clarita community for his generous spirit, intelligence, candor, curiosity, and sense of humor.
Born in Los Angeles, Bob spent much of his childhood summers with his family in Shreveport, Louisiana. He also attended military school as a boy and graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor's of science with a specialty in Medical Terminology. A proud alumnus of the university, Bob loved collecting ducks' memorabilia and watching college football and basketball in his Oregon Ducks sweatshirt.
Soon after graduating, Bob began his professional career as a laboratory technologist at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City before joining the Marine Corps. He would return to the lab after his military service. Bob was a beloved team member and was promoted to supervisor during his 30 years with the organization. As lab supervisor, Bob served as a role model by becoming a universal blood donor. He donated blood every few months for more than 30 years, totaling thousands of pints and saving numerous lives.
During his military service Bob served in Vietnam. A proud Marine through the course of his life, Bob was promoted to Lance Corporal and earned many medals of honor for good conduct and his service overseas.
During the past three decades, Bob was fortunate to travel the world mostly by sea. He was joined by his wife, Andi, on cruises that often lasted several months, visiting places such as Israel, Australia, China, Italy, and London. During these voyages, Bob's family and friends would anxiously wait to receive Bob's vacation journals that outlined the amazing sites and the activities aboard the cruise ship. He also enjoyed taking photos throughout the trip and took pride in creating a photo album of each journey.
When not traveling, Bob kept busy by giving to his local community as a volunteer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. He volunteered for eight years with more than 2,000 hours, dedicating his heart to the betterment of the hospital. He was actively involved in the hospital's annual events, such as the physician's annual gala, golf tournament, and holiday home tour. Bob's contribution didn't end there as he was also on the hospital's foundation board. As a board member, Bob helped raise funds for the capital needs of the hospital and organize philanthropic events.
He also proudly contributed to expanding services in the hospital's new tower, including the new blood bank, which is named in his honor, the education center, and areas of the women's unit.
Bob will be greatly missed by hospital and community leaders and residents for his commitment to improving the health of Santa Clarita, which he called home for more than 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Andi, sister, Suzanne (Bill), son, Charlie, stepdaughters, Lisa (David) and Jodi, and grandchildren, Adam, Sam, London, and Charly.